





Is Supergirl new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come to you with some more insight all about the show! That of course, includes answering the aforementioned question.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode on the air tonight. There won’t be a new episode the following week, either. We’re now done for the season, even though the show never got to put together their actual finale. We’re leaving a week earlier than was initially planned.

So where do we go from here? Let’s just say that we’ve got a long wait. While The CW has announced that most of their programming will be coming back in early 2021 due to the global health crisis, fans of Supergirl are probably going to be forced to wait a little while longer. Why is that? Star Melissa Benoist is currently pregnant, and a longer hiatus will allow her a chance to have a proper maternity leave before eventually getting back to work as the title character.

When Supergirl does premiere season 6, we think one of the main points of excitement is going to be seeing Kara and Lena work together after a season apart. Lex Luthor still needs to be taken down, and we imagine that this could be a part of the story. Yet, we have questions about whether or not this show or Superman & Lois will be taking advantage of Jon Cryer more — now that you’re bringing that show into the fold, we have to imagine that Lex is going to be a part of that story, as well.

Maybe we’ll get some more answers on this subject later this summer … we don’t think that the writers are going to be in any hurry to dish out all of the information on their minds right now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl, including some other updates on the future

What do you want to see when it comes to Supergirl moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







