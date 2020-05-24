Outlander Emmy Watch: Does season 5 have a chance at Drama Series?







Welcome to the 2020 edition of Outlander Emmy Watch! Throughout much of this week, we’re going to be taking a category-by-category look at the show. Does it have a chance for nominations? We’ll go through the categories, the competitions, and then also the odds.

It only makes sense now to kick things off with Outstanding Drama Series — the most notable category of all, and one that the show at least has a slight chance of getting some love.

The competition – As of right now, we’d say that Succession (HBO) is far and away the favorite to win the category, but there are some other nominees considered to be near-locks. Think along the lines of Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), and Ozark (Netflix). We know that Showtime’s Homeland is also going to be eligible for its final season and it may get a lot of love as a send-off.

The case for it – Outlander remains one of the most versatile shows on television, tackling romantic themes but also historical drama, war, and at times a little bit of comedy. The performances this season were top-notch, and there were also some tremendous creative risks along the way. Think along the lines of the silent-movie approach with Roger and then also Claire’s alternate reality within the finale.

What’s going against it? – Beyond Outlander being routinely snubbed by the Emmys, we are concerned about voters falling in love with newer series — which does happen sometimes within the Drama category. Think along the lines of Succession and The Morning Show here — the latter also has big-name stars in Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, which voters often love. This is why Big Little Lies may still get a nod despite a polarizing season 2. (Because it aired last summer, it is still eligible.)

Does it have a chance? – We’d say that Outlander is probably on a shortlist of twelve or so contenders for seven spots. If you go ahead and write in Succession, Better Call Saul, Ozark, and The Crown, that means there are three more spots open. Season 5 does have a chance … but it will take a good social-media campaign and also voters recognizing that the series has yet to get its due.

