Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, May 24?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It’s Memorial Day Weekend, and there is a reason for questions with that in mind. This is not the sort of time where networks are super-eager to put a ton of stuff on the air. They don’t want to run the risk of losing viewership, especially since for many people, this Sunday feels very much like a Saturday.

In the end, you are going to be waiting for a while to see more of Oliver on HBO — there is no new episode on the air. We’re taking a brief week off, but there are plans seemingly for there to be an installment on May 31. We know a lot of people out there are going to crave this, given the sole fact that there’s a real desire to get some more comedy in this era of chaos.

We’ve said this time and time again, but we do think it’s worth repeating now — a big part of the strength of Last Week Tonight is how it finds a way to both address current events and allow you a slightly escape from them. A lot of it is tied to Oliver’s humor, which is matter-of-fact but also refreshing. He will sometimes explain things in a way that few others will. Also, there’s still flexibility for him to address things that are rather separate from the real-life health crisis.

At some point this summer, we’re sure that a longer Last Week Tonight hiatus is going to be here. We’re just glad at this point that we’re not there yet. We’re going to need more headlines to go through over the next little while … and there will be a chance to discuss other matters, including the upcoming election, as we get further into the fall. (We imagine it’s possible there could be more episodes than usual this summer and not a longer hiatus, but we don’t want to bank on something like that.)

