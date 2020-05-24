ABC schedule hopes: The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, & more







At the moment, ABC is one of a select few networks that have not released a full schedule — and yea, that is frustrating. It’s also understandable given the climate that we’re in at the moment.

So what are they potentially waiting for? It could be so simple as them trying to figure out whether or not they can logistically plan to have scripted stuff on in the fall. We know that they are hopeful about Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelorette potentially being back in the fall, but what about everything else? Let’s go ahead and dish out some of what we know at the moment…

The Good Doctor – The Freddie Highmore medical drama is certainly going to see its start of production delayed, and its status for the fall could be based on safety regulations in Vancouver. Because it does film the majority of the show indoors, it may have an easier time than some others. (It at least can regulate more of what it chooses to do.)

Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy is the easier of the two to premiere early given that its production does have such a well-oiled machine feel to it. Yet, given the recent connected nature of the two shows, we don’t think one is going to premiere without the other again. That’s especially the case now that there is more time on Thursday nights.

A Million Little Things – It’s in a spot similar to The Good Doctor, with it filming mostly in Vancouver. Because it doesn’t have too many special effects or a lengthy post-production, maybe that could aid it on some level.

Of the scripted shows that ABC has at the moment, these are the four that we’re the most confident could come back a little bit sooner. The Rookie and Stumptown feel like they could have more challenges given some action sequences and a lot of different locations. Yet, we think that each show will take this on a case-by-case basis and in the end, the comfort of the cast and crew matters the most. You want to ensure that everyone is safe! We wouldn’t be shocked if ABC holds all their shows until 2021 … but a November start date could also be something that they look at.

Everything could change in a matter of days — that’s why it’s best to not lock in anything as of yet.

