Prodigal Son season 2: First teaser hints at Ainsley aftermath







While it may not be clear exactly when a Prodigal Son season 2 is going to air on Fox, one thing definitely is: We’re in for a very intense batch of episodes. It also seems as though the focus is going to be on Ainsley perhaps more so than ever before.

So why do this? It all has to do with what happened at the end of the season 1 finale, as Halston Sage’s character ended up being responsible for the death of Nicholas. She had a break within herself where she became someone different … and someone rather terrifying. Is she more like her father than anyone first realized?

Moving forward, understanding Ainsley is going to be a big part of the equation and for Malcolm, it presents him with a very difficult dilemma. Technically, the person who Ainsley took out was someone evil … but it doesn’t change the way in which it happened. Not only that, but it doesn’t change any of that super-creepy dialogue that we had from Martin in the closing minutes. The presence of Michael Sheen should be interested in season 2, and we imagine that we’re going to see something that both feels very similar and yet different from anything that the show has presented so far. We gotta imagine that there will still be new cases along the way … but with a rather terrifying undercurrent to them.

Because of the global health crisis, we don’t expect that Prodigal Son season 2 is going to be premiering on Fox until we get around to early 2021. We still have to even figure out when filming is going to happen, given that there are some challenges there with production being done in an epicenter like New York.

In the end, though, we’re just glad to see it back, and that the folks over at Fox are not keeping us hanging any longer.

