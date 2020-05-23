Siren season 4 renewal: Can we hope for something more?







With the finale coming up on Freeform this Thursday, isn’t now the right time to star thinking about a Siren season 4? We know that there’s going to be a lot of enthusiasm around it, especially since we don’t know what the aftermath of the big Ryn/Tia battle is going to be.

Unfortunately, though, for the time being the folks at the network aren’t confirming too much about the Freeform drama’s future. While they have renewed some other shows as of late including Motherland: Fort Salem, nothing is altogether official here. Season 1 has so far brought in a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 400,000 live viewers — while these numbers are solid when comparing them to some of the network’s other shows, they do lag versus the season 2 numbers. Meanwhile, the season 2 numbers are down versus season 1. Declining viewership is a concern; meanwhile, the same can be said for the fact that this is a costlier show than some other Freeform productions. It costs a good bit to get these mermaids on the screen!

In the end, we remain cautiously optimistic that there will be more Siren … but this is why watching live and spreading the word is so important! Make sure that everyone close to you gets on board with the show, or at least increases social engagement. Remember that the best time to save a show is prior to the finale airing, since the last thing that you want is for things to be relatively rushed at the very last minute.

Hopefully, we’ll have a better sense of a season 4 by the time the finale airing … if not, we could be in for quite the long wait!

