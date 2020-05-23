MasterChef season 11 premiere: When will it air on Fox?







MasterChef has become a summer staple over the years, so suffice it to say, people are always eager to check it out.

Yet, things are a little bit different this summer. While Fox is actively promoting episodes airing starting on Wednesday, it is not actually the new 11th season that was previously announced. Instead, you’re going to have a chance to watch season 10. (For proof, check out the post via the show’s Twitter.)

So what is going on here? The answer is rather simple … and also rather expected. Due to the current global health crisis, there are no more MasterChef episodes airing for a good while. Odds are, filming was not able to complete as planned and there is not a full season to air. We definitely think that Fox has plans on airing it eventually, but you may have to wait a little bit longer than usual. We know that MasterChef Junior is currently present on the fall schedule, but nothing is solidified for the main version of the show.

So what can you do while you wait? Well, checking out the thousands of other Gordon Ramsay-related things is a nice start. In addition to the ten seasons that are already out there you’ve also got seasons of Hell’s Kitchen, plus of course shows like Kitchen Nightmares, Hotel Hell, and even more. Fox knows that Gordon is one of their most valuable collaborators, so we don’t think they are going to stop making shows with him for quite some time.

The problem, at least for now, is just getting the country to a spot where a lot of these shows can be filmed again. As is always the case, the health and safety of the people involved has to matter more than anything.

Of course, we’ll come to you with more information the moment that we have it.

What do you want to see when it comes to a MasterChef season 11?

