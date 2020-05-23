Fear the Walking Dead season 6 spoilers: Lennie James teases new twists







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 is still coming to AMC — eventually, that is. Like most other scripted series there is an air of ambiguity out there, but we do think there’s going to be a chance to continue the story.

Hopefully, that also includes more opportunities to see Lennie James as Morgan. Season 5 ended in a way where the character’s life was very much in jeopardy, and it wasn’t 100% clear how they were going to get out of that situation. Even right now, nothing is 100% confirmed that the character is going to be alive. It’s just fair to assume so — why would the writers leave us on this cliffhanger forever? Also, why would Lennie talk about the show in the way that he does?

For some more news about this at the moment, check out what the actor had to say in a new interview with Digital Spy:

“I’m really excited to see if [season 6] ever sees the light of day and we get to finish the season, and how it takes shape and takes flight … I can’t say very much about it because anything I say comes out as a spoiler.

“But what I will say is, it doesn’t necessarily go the way that everybody thinks it might go. They’re taking a real leap in the way they’re telling the story this time around.”

With this in mind, be prepared for there to be a number of different twists and turns you see over the course of the season — we don’t think it will be altogether linear, and there’s a chance that characters may undergo BIG transformations from start to finish.

