The Voice: Toneisha Harris, Thunderstorm Artis’ placement revealed







There were a number of highs and lows on The Voice season 18 finale, but one of the strangest parts is this: We didn’t know who the runner-up was! We learned who the top three were, but the show didn’t make anything more specific from that. Was it a time issue? We don’t have an answer to that.

Yet, we do at least know now who the person is in second place. It was Toneisha Harris! The NBC series made that official in a post on Twitter. We do think that there was plenty of time to showcase all of the results in the finale, so it really is a mystery as to why they did this. Maybe they were trying to protect themselves from claims that Blake Shelton’s artists are always the most popular. Or, maybe they didn’t want the show to seem too competitive given what is going on in the world right now.

Toneisha being in second does mean that Thunderstorm Artis finished in third — both of them are great performers, so there isn’t really all that much to read into either one of these individual placements. We do think that, as is often the case with singing shows in 2020, it’s more about what you do down the road. It’s about how you find a way to make this platform work for you. It’s no easy thing to do, given that people often do just sort of move on to the next big thing — and the next group of performers — rather quickly.

Congratulations to powerhouse @toneishaharris who placed 2nd on this season of #TheVoice! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Vokq3XvH96 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 21, 2020

