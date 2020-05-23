Better Call Saul video: Writers take you through first five seasons







If you love Better Call Saul, there’s a good chance that the writing is a part of the reason why. The scripts in these episodes are outstanding — they’re composed with thought and nuance, and they allow for opportunities to get inside of various characters’ heads in a compelling way.

Of course, creating these scripts is no easy task, as it takes a lot of painstaking care plus an intimate knowledge of Breaking Bad. In the video below via the Writers Guild Foundation, you can see and hear Peter Gould (showrunner), Tomash Schnauz (writer/EP), Gordon Smith (writer/co-EP), Alison Tatlock (writer/co-EP), and Ann Cherkis (writer/supervising producer) go through the process of creating the show. It’s a great chat about technique, challenges, and collaboration led by Patton Oswalt that is great viewing.

While you’re not going to find any enormous spoilers in here for season 6, that’s not really what this is about. It’s a great chat if you just love this show, or have an interest in writing television someday. We know that the writers have been hard at work on Better Call Saul season 6 for a good while, and we are stuck at the moment in a waiting game to see when they will be able to film it. Our hope is that it could be ready come late 2021, but that is just that: A hope. It’s far too early, especially in this climate, to speculate on what the future is going to hold.

