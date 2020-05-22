The Masked Singer season 4: Show EP looks towards fall return







Based on Fox’s fall schedule and all of the information that is out there at present, there is a real hope that The Masked Singer season 4 will be ready. Of course, doing that is so much easier said than done. There’s no indication yet as to when it will be safe for anyone to film, and even when it is, will there be an interest from celebrities in taking part right now? The show may be in demand, but getting a good cast together at this time could be challenging.

Ultimately, the folks behind the scenes are still trying to figure out how to make things work and safe for whenever the show films. (We don’t imagine it would be for at least a couple of months.) In speaking on the subject of the future to TV Guide, executive producer Craig Plestis had the following to say:

We’re still working on the process and the logistics. Safety is paramount. We’re working on it as we speak — right now, I’m looking at mock-ups of some of the costumes. I feel confident we’ll solve it. We don’t know what’s happening by fall with the pandemic, the election but we are this island. We need to be there so people can disconnect from everything else happening.

So clearly, there is an understanding that this show is perfect escapism in tough times, and we think that there could be some ways in order to make this happen. The judges would probably still be on set, but they could always be sat further apart if need be. It’s hard to imagine there being a live audience, but who knows what the next few months could bring? There may be some ways to try and replicate the energy.

Everything for now remains a work in progress, but based on what we’re seeing, The Masked Singer is going to be a top priority for Fox … provided it’s safe to have it.

