Outlander: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, cast on top season 5 moments







We’ve had a little while now to sit back and reflect on Outlander season 5 — for this new video, why not hear the cast do the same thing?

If you look below, you can see what Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton all have to say about some of the standout moments of the season. Some of them were big acting challenges — take, for example, Sam having to film Jamie saying goodbye to Murtagh. Others, meanwhile, were a lot about the experience — take Sophie discussing filming on the beach with Caitriona, or Caitriona opening up about the experience of the Roger – Bree wedding. Richard discusses further the experience of Roger killing a man at the end of the season — it’s the sort of thing that can change a person, and it’s also a dramatic turnaround from the person he was at the very start of all of this. If there was ever a reminder of how far he’s come, that is it.

In general, all of our main heroes are now in a very different spot than they were at the start of the season. Claire is dealing with enormous trauma, and the aftermath of this will probably make it hard for anyone to enjoy being out from under the agreement with Tryon. Roger and Bree have seemingly decided to stay, and while there are wonderful things that could come from that, we also imagine more hardship. The Revolutionary War is inching closer and everyone will have a role to play in that. Amidst the pain and difficulty, we are sure that there will be at least a few more moments to laugh and smile — Outlander has always done a great job of combining a lot of different genres and throwing them into one ambitious hour of TV.

Suffice it to say, we’re excited for what’s next … though we’re going to be waiting a while to see it.

It's official, we're spending the holiday weekend rewatching all these great #Outlander Season 5 moments. https://t.co/izxi7qPRux pic.twitter.com/g5eaUbsmDq — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 22, 2020

