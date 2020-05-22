America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams sings, talks wrongful imprisonment







The premiere of America’s Got Talent is set to air on Tuesday, and you could be remembering Archie Williams for quite some time.

What do we know about him? Before he even starts singing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” he does his part to share his powerful story. This is a man who spent a significant portion of his life (37 years) imprisoned for a crime that he did not commit. DNA evidence later found him innocent, but there is no way to make up for all of the time that he lost.

This audition, and this performance in front of the crowd, is his big moment. He’s a strong singer who performs with so much heart and character. You really get the sense through this that he has lived a full, difficult life, but is still determined to try to find whatever light at the end of it that he can. The easily loves him, the judges embrace him, and there is a chance for him to move forward.

For some more video thoughts on this audition, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you check it out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube! Meanwhile, be sure to view our show playlist for some other news.

Is he going to be the sort of performer who goes far in the competition? On the surface, we don’t really see any other outcome for him. This show always does a good job of connecting you to at least some of its performers — singers are always going to be able to achieve some sort of bond with the audience since the craft itself is so relatable. There are people from all over the world who communicate through the language of music; it is a way to channel feelings that you don’t know how to say otherwise. Archie delivers this a million times over, and we’re so curious to learn where this show goes from him next.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now!

Do you think that Archie Williams could win America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







