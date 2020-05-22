Siren season 3 episode 10 (finale) promo, spoilers: Saving Hope







Next week on Siren, season 3 episode 10 is going to be more than just your standard episode of the series. It’s also poised to be the finale. This is a big, bold, and dramatic hour with a number of enormous twists at the heart of it.

For some evidence of that, all you have to do is watch the promo below! It’s stuffed full of some big content, and also what is going to be one of the most emotional battles that we’ve seen for Ryn to date. Let’s spend a moment here just working to set this up — Hope has been captured! Because of what, we’re going to be seeing Ryn and others work in order to thwart Tia and get her back … but doing that is obviously going to be so much easier said than done.

We have seen some impressive stuff visually on Siren over the years, but at this point we’re honestly not sure if we’ve seen anything cooler than the big, epic showdown involving all of the different mermaids that you see near the end of the promo. It shows just how big this world is in a lot of ways, and beyond just that how devastating battle like this could be.

Are there other significant elements to the story in the finale? Absolutely. Take, for example, the fact that there are still questions aplenty when it comes to Xander and his condition — plus, a number of other surprise twists and turns on dry land. There is going to be a lot going on and honestly, we’re not sure how they are going to figure it out. Yet, we certainly give them credit for throwing as much stuff against the wall as possible. Let’s hope for Hope (pun intended), and for a great tease that could set up a season 4.

