The Good Fight season 4 episode 7 (finale) preview: Memo 618 and more

Why is that? It’s poised to be the finale … though it also wasn’t planned to be the finale in advance. Because of the current health crisis the series has been forced to conclude early. There may still be an exciting, compelling addition to the story … but it’s not going to be what the writers planned in advance. There could be a huge cliffhanger, or at least some more info about Memo 618. This has been, after all, at the forefront of almost everything that the writers have done so far.

In true CBS All access fashion, there isn’t too much available about this episode in advance — just know that it’s going to be exciting, and there will be some reasons to have your hair standing on end. At least you know that there will be a season 5 renewal coming on the other side, right?

In a recent statement about the renewal/shorter season, here is what executive producers Robert and Michelle King had to say:

“It’s been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season … It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.”

While you do wait for the finale to arrive, be sure to check out what costume designer Dan Lawson has to say in the video below — it serves as a rather-nice reminder of the role that select clothes can have in the telling of the story. They can easily expand and flesh out a world in some interesting ways.

