Outlander season 6: What the filming, premiere timeline could look like







As just about all Outlander fans know, we’re looking at quite a long wait until season 6 comes on the air. Filming is now months away from happening, no casting news has been announced, and like with most other television productions at present, we’re in somewhat of a holding pattern.

For some more Outlander video insight, remember to watch our season 6 expectations discussion below!

So what should the anticipated timeline be for the series’ future, provided that the situation moves forward as expected? We thought we’d give you at least somewhat of a clear picture here.

Fall 2020 – Season 6 filming could begin. This is something that multiple sources have indicated, though “fall” is a pretty enormous window. It could mean as early as September or as late as December. Odds are, it won’t kick off too close to Christmas since otherwise, what would be the point of starting this year?

Late spring/early summer 2021 – Filming for season 6 could complete. The show tends to take anywhere between seven and eight months to film a 12-episode season. If the show starts in October, for example, we would imagine them being done at some point in May. This would then shift things over to the post-production team to get started.

Late summer/early fall 2021 – Season 6 could premiere. Season 5 premiered about ten months after it started filming, and it feels reasonable that something similar could happen here. An August or September premiere date feels like a good way to get all episodes out next year … but here’s another reminder that we are very early in this process. Because of that, there is so much time for just about everything to change.

For now, patience has to be a virtue, and nothing can happen unless it is safe. Let’s hope that this can happen — the cast and crew are a family, and we’re sure that they would love nothing more than to be back at work together.

