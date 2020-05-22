America’s Got Talent sneak peek: Prepare for Bad Salsa!







The America’s Got Talent season 15 premiere is set to arrive on NBC this coming Tuesday — wanna check out a sneak preview from one of the acts?

If you look below via Entertainment Weekly, you can see a dynamic duo named Bad Salsa show off some of their moves! The group is comprised of Sumanth Maroju and Sonali Majumder, and it feels clear that the name is at partly ironic. They’re legitimately good! Very good. Not only are they in perfect rhythm, but they are incredibly athletic. There are a lot of risks taken in this routine and all of the various spins and flips at the end are especially impressive.

For some more news on America's Got Talent in video form, remember to watch some of the latest below!

One of the most important things within a show like this is that you have to find a way to differentiate yourself from every other act that has come before you. That’s not an easy thing to do in this situation but luckily, Bad Salsa delivers. There’s an acrobatic part of this routine that makes them feel like a stunt act rather than just a dance act — it’s a different sort of performance than we usually see in this category.

After watching this, it feels like a sure thing that we’re going to see Bad Salsa advance to the next round. As for how much further they’ll go from there, this is a question we’re left to think about. (Granted, in general we do have a lot of questions about how the remainder of this season is really going to work in the later rounds.)

What do you think about this snippet from the Bad Salsa – America’s Got Talent performance?

