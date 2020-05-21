Siren season 3 episode 10 spoilers: ‘The Toll of the Sea’







Next week, Siren season 3 episode 10 is delivering an installment called “The Toll of the Sea.” Doesn’t that feel a little bit ominous? It’s the sort of thing that makes us feel as though Ryn’s life could be on the line … with the same being said for a number of other core characters, as well. Much of the story as of late has been building for something big involving Tia, and that could be one of the coolest battles that we’ve had a chance to see to date.

Overall, we think that this is an episode where everyone is going to have a big, pivotal role in what’s next. It doesn’t matter if you are deep in the water or working in order to help Xander on dry land. This is just one of those episodes designed to get your heart-pounding.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Siren season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander, while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.

If there is a bigger question of stakes to ask yourself about now, it’s simply this: Is there a good chance at a season 4 renewal? Is that something more that we should really hope for? The reason why this is noteworthy is simply because Freeform announced some other renewals recently, and this show is still waiting in the wings. The sense of urgency isn’t quite there just yet, but with this network and their history of canceling shows, you can never feel too comfortable. That’s why we highly recommend watching live or on your DVR — with what this episode is setting up, you’re not going to want to miss it anyway.

