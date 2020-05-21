In the Dark season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Murphy takes some big risks







Curious to learn what’s coming on In the Dark season 2 episode 7? This is an episode entitled “The Straw That Broke the Camel’s Back,” and that in itself gives you a good sense of some of what’s coming. This is going to be an episode themed a lot around someone hitting a breaking point … and that someone could be Max. Or, could be Murphy in her attempts to help him out. Early details suggest that she is going to be faced with some pretty significant choices, ones that could dramatically impact what her future ends up being.

Remember this — we’re at around the midway point in the season! This is traditionally when a show like this wants to deliver something big. It’s a way to generate some more discussion, and get people all the more psyched-up for whatever the home stretch of the story could be.

Below, CarterMatt has the full In the Dark season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

GROWING APART – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) preoccupation with helping Max (Casey Deidrick) – whose luck continues to spiral – forces her to take more extreme risks. Felix (Morgan Krantz) is forced to contend with issues at Guiding Hope, while Jess (Brooke Markham) struggles as all her relationships are tested. Meanwhile, Chloe (guest star Calle Walton) meets Dean’s (Rich Sommer) new partner, Gene (guest star Matt Murray), who shares information that feeds into her growing suspicions about her father. Also starring Keston John and Theodore Bhat. Gandja Monteiro directed the episode written by Jess Burkle (#207). Original airdate 5/28/2020.

This is one of those episodes that we hope garners the show some attention, and there’s one more story-related question we’re left to wonder: What does “growing apart” even mean? While we know there are a lot of details shared in the synopsis, this is the part of it that, by far, catches our eye the most.

