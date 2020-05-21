





Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV? We know that there is very much a demand for new episodes out there, especially when you think for a minute about everything that we’ve seen as of late. We’re gearing up for Angelina’s wedding and in the world of Jersey Shore, that really means drama more so than anything else.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way right now — there is no new installment set to arrive on the network tonight! As for the reason why, it has to do mostly with a marathon that the network is running — there isn’t really all that much of another key reason for the break, beyond just the idea that maybe MTV wants to store away in their back pocket episodes for a time that is not closing in on Memorial Day Weekend. This is traditionally a time when a lot of people like to go out and do other things, but this is not your typical Memorial Day Weekend at all.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be back next week with an episode that should more than make up for the delay. The synopsis below serves as a small tease:

With Angelina’s wedding right around the corner, the squad comes together to celebrate her with a trip to the Jersey Shore.

That dose of nostalgia is really just a tiny jumping-off point for everything that is coming, as within this episode you’re going to build towards one of the messiest reality TV weddings ever. What happens when some of Angelina’s cast members are booed at her own wedding? It’s the sort of thing that could lead to some of them questioning whether or not they ever want to film with her again.

