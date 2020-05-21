Prodigal Son season 2 renewal official at Fox — finally!







We’ve been all forced to wait for some time for some Prodigal Son season 2 renewal news and now, we’ve all been rewarded!

Today, Fox went ahead and made the good news official that the Tom Payne – Michael Sheen drama is going to be back for another batch of episodes … not that we really imagine this being that much of a shock to people out there. The series wasn’t necessarily a runaway smash in season 1, but it did perform decently in the 18-49 demographic and also built up a rather hefty following of loyal fans over time. It’s also got potential to build in the months to come thanks to streaming. Viewers out there are going to be looking for the next great discovery and we hope that there is something appealing to them here.

Now that the renewal is official, we can start to speculate further about what’s going to be coming up next. Unfortunately, we will all be set to wait a good while. There is no official premiere date as of yet for Prodigal Son, and like the majority of Fox’s regular scripted programming, there are no plans to air it in the fall. The earliest that we could suggest is January, but there are a number of different factors that come into play here. Take, for example, the fact that this show films in New York City, which could be one of the last places to go back to work due to everything that is going on with the health crisis there.

For now, though, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it will be safe for everyone to get back to work in the relatively near future. Also, continue to be grateful that there will be a whole lot more in the way of Prodigal Son before long.

