American Idol 18 winner Just Sam adds another distinction to victory







Just Sam already has a spot in record books as the most recent winner of American Idol. Now, we can also say that she is the first winner to come as being within the LGBTQ community.

For some more American Idol video coverage, be sure to watch our take on the finale below. Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and also view our show playlist for some other insight.

In a new interview with the New York Post, Sam describes herself as someone without specific labels, and also someone who knows who she is when it comes to romantic preferences:

“I am a child of God, so that’s always gonna be first. That’s actually the only label that I ever want to have … But I like what I like, and that’s just that, you know? And it’s not men. Like, at all.”

Sam’s story on the show focused mostly on her difficult upbringing, one that also included her being a street performer and working however she could to get her name out there. She also reveals in the interview that she had previously auditioned for some other popular singing shows, as well — it’s another reminder that often, finding success is about timing and getting in the right place. American Idol was an ideal spot for Sam to showcase her talents — she’s a fantastic singer, but the way it is presented alos allowed people to get to better know her story, as well. She was able to showcase everything that she can do in a wide array of performances. She’s versatile, likable, and we think she’s someone who will inspire a lot of people. We think the public declaration in this interview only adds to that more.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information right now on American Idol, including some further coverage on the season

American Idol has already been renewed for a season 19 at ABC. Are you glad that Just Sam was the winner? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







