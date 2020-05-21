Billions season 5 episode 4 promo: Are Chuck, Prince teaming up?







Prepare yourselves now for Billions season 5 episode 4, an installment that is going to feature strange bedfellows … and also a good bit of plotting and scheming.

We know that there are a lot of shrewd players within the world of the show at the moment, but the latest notable name is Mike Prince. What do we know about him? Well, he’s one of the best in the business … and he’s also someone who has a real knack for getting under Axelrod’s kin. What better way for Chuck to amp things up in the feud than by teaming up with him? That’s what you see within the promo below, as you will see Rhoades whatever he can in order to get one over on him.

What is Chuck upset about now? It seems to be about billionaires doing whatever they can in order to help the rich at the expense of the poor … which is a cycle we’ve seen many times over on this show.

So while Rhoades is forming some partnerships, be prepared to see the same exact thing when it comes to Axe. He’s going to be teaming up with a source of his own presumably within this episode — Harry Lennix looks to be back! We’re used to seeing him more over on The Blacklist, but it is definitely always welcome when he finds a way to be a part of this world, as well.

What the challenge for Billions is going to be coming up is simply this: Trying to find a way in order to shake up the game, and not necessarily giving us all of the same drama that we’ve seen before. Yes, seeing Rhoades go after Axe is great … but what makes Prince such an important part in this? Will he prove to be an unstable element? Only time will tell…

