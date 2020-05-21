Chicago Fire season 9: When could the writers begin work?







As so many of you know already, Chicago Fire season 9 is a go at NBC — even though there are questions aplenty as to when it will happen. NBC has not announced their fall schedule as of yet, and there’s no guarantee that the One Chicago library is going to be ready in time.

With that being said, it does appear as though everything is going to move forward as planned when it comes to the scripts! In a new post on Twitter, showrunner Derek Haas noted that the plan still is for the writers room to open on June 1. Typically, the writers get to work leading up to the cast starting things up again in July, but the latter is almost certainly not going to happen this go-around. While we’re hoping that there will be new episodes later this year, it’s all based on safety precautions.

One thing that does feel clear is simply this — when Chicago Fire does return, it’s going to have an interesting challenge. There were multiple episodes written that didn’t end up being filmed, so do you decide to pick up with those? Or, do you opt instead to just create totally new stories? Given that you have to flash-forward to the present soon to keep the show set in real-time, that is probably going to be a factor. We imagine that there is also going to be a focus at least in part on what first responders are going through in times like these. We don’t think that the show will be out to just remind people of how miserable the world currently is; yet, at the same time we do think that there’s a real concentrated effort to honor those people who are fighting on the front lines.

Oh, and of course we want to know what’s next for Brett and Casey! Meanwhile, Stella and Severide’s relationship seems to be moving on at a steady pace at the moment…

3. We're aiming for June 1st like we always do. https://t.co/4I9CYi5rci — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) May 17, 2020

