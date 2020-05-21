





Tonight, The Masked Singer finale arrived on Fox with a couple of different objectives — reveal the winner, and also some identities!

With the Turtle, we probably had the hardest time locking in on his identity — at least out of the final three. Yet, the internet quickly solved the mystery that he was none other than Jesse McCartney. The pop singer has a number of big hits to his name, but he’s been out of the spotlight for a little while. This was a chance for him to find himself again on the show, and remind everyone just how good of a singer he was.

The Turtle tonight chose to perform the Lewis Capaldi song “Before You Go” — he’s shown himself to be quite the expert at ballads as of late. It’s allowed us to emotionally connect to him in a big, unexpected way.

It came down tonight to the Night Angel versus the Turtle after the Frog was revealed to be in third … and the Turtle ended up in second place. He had a great run that brought him so close to the finish line … but not all the way there. It was Nicole Scherzinger who really figured out that it was Jesse due to his recent engagement and also his start on All My Children. Ken thought it was Nick Jonas, whereas Robin Thicke chose Adam Lambert due to all of the American Idol clues that were scattered in here.

