





Tonight, The Masked Singer finale arrived on Fox with a couple of different objectives — reveal the winner, and also some identities!

When it comes to the Frog, it was clear from the get-go that he was an electric performer. The guy can rap, dance, and get in character perhaps more than anyone on this show. There were a lot of guesses out there online — yet, it felt pretty clear to us that this was none other than Bow Wow. The reference to 106 & Park was a pretty dead giveaway, and a number of the other clues made sense. We know that Bow Wow is capable of the sort of stuff that the Frog did on the regular this season.

We were surprised slightly to see that the Frog was in third place, but not anywhere near as shocked that it was Bow Wow under the mask. Both Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger were right with their guesses — Jenny McCarthy guessed Lil’ Romeo, whereas Ken Jeong thought it was Kid Cudi.

Bow Wow did accomplish something special this season — there hasn’t been any rappers to do anywhere near this well on the show, and he really pulled this off by showing off all of his skills. He rapped, he danced, and he did his thing. He brought all of the charisma that you would want for someone under this particular costume.

