Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 premiere date hopes on Freeform

Let’s kick things off here with a reminder that the series (dubbed a “genre thriller” by Freeform) is in fact coming back for season This was confirmed by the network earlier this week, with them even putting out the following statement all about it:

“Motherland: Fort Salem,” Freeform’s fierce genre thriller, has been picked up for a second season and Lyne Renee (General Alder) has been upped to series regular. The series is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. “Motherland: Fort Salem” is written and created by Eliot Laurence, with Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick as executive producers. Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller will also serve as executive producers on the series.

“I could not be more grateful for the chance to keep exploring the world of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem,’” said Laurence. “Freeform has been such a fabulous home for us through the development process, production, post and marketing. I’m also blown away by the love we’ve gotten from our fans, whose excitement and passion played a massive part in this renewal. Thank you, witches!”

It is rather fascinating that Ferrell and McKay are executive producers, given that this show is so very much different than anything else that they do. It’s still developing its audience, but it is exciting to see that Freeform (a network not really known for giving its shows a lot of chances) is allowing it a further opportunity to breathe and develop.

The press release noted that new episodes are being planned for 2021, and hopefully that will end up being the case. One of the important things worth noting right now is that we’re in an era where it is hard to view almost anything as an absolute certainty. Still, we’d hope that the country and the world are safe enough so that production can begin in a suitable amount of time.

