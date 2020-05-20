America’s Got Talent season 15: Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara look ahead







Are you ready for America’s Got Talent season 15 to arrive? New episodes are set to air on NBC come Tuesday night, and there are a few things that are going to be different about the audition rounds.

First and foremost, there’s this — the simple fact that Sofia Vergara is now on board the judging panel. She’s there alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel, and we think that she should prove to be a great addition. She’s funny, has a big personality, and she’ll be willing to have fun at her own expense throughout the process. She also comes equipped with a Golden Buzzer, as every single judge does (and also host Terry Crews).

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, remember to watch our expectations for what’s to come below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news!

There is also one other part of this season that makes it different, and that has every bit to do with what is actually going on in the real world right now. The final taped auditions were done without an audience, and that is going to give the show a very different feel than what we’re used to. That is probably going to be the new normal for this series in the immediate future, as well, as we can’t imagine anything happening in front of a crowd for the remainder of this season. Maybe by the live shows there will be a chance to at least have the judges and the crew back in studio.

There’s really one word that we would use to describe the new America’s Got Talent season going in, and it’s simply this: Escapism. This is going to be a chance to get away from the problems of the real world and have some fun … even if it’s just for a brief period of time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to America’s Got Talent

What do you most want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent season 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







