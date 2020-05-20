The 100 season 7 premiere: EP promises great Eliza Taylor performance







Coming on The CW tonight, it’s finally here — the premiere of The 100 season 7 is on the air! There’s a lot of exciting stuff coming up, and below, you can get a brief tease on some of what is coming in this first episode.

If you look below, show executive producer Jason Rothenberg takes you through some of where this first episode is going to pick up. The society at Sanctum crumbled in a lot of ways at the end of season 6 and because of that, we are now entering a world that no longer looks or feels anywhere near the same. There is a lot of chaos around every turn and there’s also a reasonable chance that even more death is coming.

Meanwhile, Clarke has to balance out rebuilding with a sense of tremendous grief over losing her mother. Rothenberg promises an exceptional performance from Eliza Taylor as this episode takes you through how she is struggling to keep everything together … and she is far from the only person struggling to deal with these sorts of feelings. Bellamy will have to come to grips with what happened to Octavia, and that is going to be hard given the fact that he doesn’t know exactly where she is or what in the world happened to her.

In general, signs point towards this being an EPIC season. There’s also an interesting behind-the-scenes tidbit from this video in that Jason is clearly recording his portion of it from his home — we always wondered if these were shot over the course of the season, during the writing process, or closer to the premiere. Clearly it’s the latter, and we will get these insights from him most likely as this season progresses forward.

