Survivor season 41: CBS boss on filming complications







One of the biggest surprises that came out today was the fact that Survivor season 41 is still a major part of the CBS schedule for the fall. How is that going to work? This is a show that often films internationally, and you have to find a way to not only get your contestants there safe, but then also ensure that the crew remains in good health for the entirety of the time they are away. That can be hard to do when you’re dealing with difficult variables while out on location.

Yet, it does seem like the network is going to try to figure it out, even if it means bringing the show back a little bit later in the fall than usual. Speaking about this per Deadline, here is what the network’s programming head Kelly Kahl had to say about both this show and The Amazing Race, which had started filming season 33 (season 32 was is airing this fall) before the health crisis forced it to shut down:

In terms of Survivor and The Amazing Race, we’ll get those into production as soon as we can safely get back into production. That’s going to be a little more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters.

Want more news on the fall schedule? Then be sure to watch what we have on the subject below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube — we’ll have more news as it comes out!

We do think the two shows are going to go back into production … but it’s mostly a measure of when and how it’s going to happen. One of the things that we think is necessary in order to make that happen is an abundance of testing, and we’re not even at a point right now where those are completely widespread for everyday people. Beyond just that, you need to have a good location.

At the end of this past Survivor finale, host Jeff Probst insisted that they were “committed” to getting the show back on the air this fall. It looks like that commitment still stands.

Do you think that we will really get Survivor season 41 back on the air this fall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you’re interested in some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







