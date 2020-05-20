Outlander season 6: The cast is still waiting on filming dates







We know that there are a lot of people out there who are eager to know more in regards to Outlander season 6 — rest assured that the cast is still among them!

At this point, we’re a good stretch away from Sam Heughan noting that originally, the cast was supposed to be filming new episodes this month. He noted that a fall shooting window was possible, but nothing has been altogether solidified … and nor do we expect for it to at any point in the immediate future. There’s not really all that much of a reason for the writers or producers at the moment to rush anything with safety being the most important thing in the world. It’s better to side with caution than it is causing more problems for your beloved cast and crew.

We think that Sony and the production team are probably working still to figure things out — but for the time being, not even the cast knows all that much right now. Speaking in a new interview with Elle, here is some of what Lauren Lyle had to say on the subject:

We’re getting a little bit trickling in here and there, but everything’s been up in the air because of the world right now.

We know that there are some actors who have seen at least some scripts, and the writers have continued to work very hard on getting the story together even in this difficult time. If we had to guess, we would imagine that they will move to ensure the story is ready to go as soon as it’s perfect — that way, it’s all locked in whenever filming does start. Our hope does still remain that Outlander season 5 is going to happen in 2021, but we’re eons away from Starz confirming anything on that subject.

