SWAT season 4 premiere date will not be until 2021

Today, the network confirmed that the Shemar Moore series is not going to be back for the fall … but we don’t really see this as a troubling sign. There are still big plans for the show coming up, but something had to give with the schedule that they designed.

While CBS’ fall schedule is very much subject to change due to filming conditions and the global health crisis, they already want to ensure that they have contingencies. That is why the network has The Amazing Race scheduled for the fall and are holding off on SWAT for a good while. Since The Amazing Race is already filmed, the network knows that they have this. It’s a little bit easier to plan ahead knowing that you have at least one thing that is officially set to come on the air in the fall.

When SWAT does return to the air, we imagine that they could at least address some of the stuff that they planned for the finale this time — remember that tomorrow’s “finale” was actually meant to just be the penultimate one of the season, and it was meant to eventually build into something even more intense. The creative decisions that the writers have to make coming up are going to be fairly intense.

