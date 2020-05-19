The Voice finale preview: Are Todd Tilghman, Toneisha Harris favorites?







Entering tonight’s big The Voice finale, we have questions aplenty regarding who is going to have the best chance of winning.

For some more The Voice video coverage, check out our new discussion all about the show at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our show playlist. We’ll have other coverage coming soon enough.

So what is the field looking like as we prepare for the big finale? Well, for starters, it’s looking more and more like Team Blake Shelton is poised to do extremely well. Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris are each doing incredibly well when it comes to Apple Music play for their original singles, and that is often a pretty good barometer of how successful they will be within the final episode. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s been clear for a while that Todd was a likely favorite to take the whole competition.

Of course, if we were to throw another name out there that would like to see cross the finish line #1, it’s Thunderstorm Artis. His original song “Sedona” is performing very well on Apple Music itself, and that should at least give you some hope that he can have some success … even if he does not win the show.

Tonight’s finale is definitely going to be one of the strangest ones that we have had a chance to see. Just think about it this way — everyone will continue to be at home and while it’s going to be live, we can’t exactly say that most of the live shows for this season have gone altogether well.

In the end, the results are going to speak for themselves a little bit later tonight.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice

What do you want to see when it comes to The Voice finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







