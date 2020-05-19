Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? The long road to season 7







Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we’ll take that on … but then also look more towards the long-term future.

We don’t want to spend a long period of time on the hype here, so let’s go ahead and give it away — there is no new installment coming up tonight. Last week may not have meant to be the finale, but it was the end of the season nonetheless. We’re left now to ponder over what’s going to happen to Iris West-Allen based on the end of the episode, and also how much danger everyone is going to be now with Eva back out of the Mirrorverse. She’s definitely set up to be the Big Bad for the remainder of the season, but it definitely feels like things are not exactly crystal-clear as to how this story is going to end.

Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting for a LONG time to figure it out. As of right now The Flash is not slated to return until early 2021, mostly due to the global health crisis that is impacting the vast majority of the country. Our hope is that we’re going to see production kick off this fall, though everything is still up in the air and we’ll have to wait and see just what happens.

For now, though, the plan is to finish things off in season 7 by concluding the end of the stories that were planned originally for season 6. After that is over, the series can then transition over and start figuring things out when it comes to the future. We know that there are already a lot of stories that were planned for season 6 and we’re very-much excited to see some of those play out now moving forward!

