The Umbrella Academy season 2 premiere date revealed at Netflix







We’ve been waiting for a really long time in order to get The Umbrella Academy season 2 at Netflix — and we’re glad that we now have a premiere date!

Today, the streaming service revealed that come Friday, July 31, there will be all ten one-hour episodes. Basically, the rollout is the same as almost every other Netflix show that is out there. This is based on the comic books from Gerard Way, and if you haven’t had a chance to see the first season yet, there are a number of opportunities now to watch up.

Can season 2 replicate the success of the first go-around? We remain fairly optimistic of that at the moment. One of the things The Umbrella Academy is going to have going for it coming up is timing — namely, there isn’t going to be a whole lot else on the air that it has to worry about competing against. Programming is going to be lighter than ever this summer due to everything that is going on in the real world.

So when are we going to get a little bit more news when it comes to the second season? We’re probably going to be forced to wait for at least a little while longer! Typically, Netflix doesn’t release trailers until a few weeks before they premiere, and we’re not altogether sure if they are going to shake things up here. There is no real reason to rush anything along. In some ways, it’s kind of a surprise that we have a chance to get this premiere date so early. Usually, that’s also not something that Netflix does at this point.

Just be prepared to see some great characters, big moments, and a very unique style — basically, the sort of stuff that The Umbrella Academy is by and large known for. We’ll have some other updates within the relatively near future.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Umbrella Academy season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

