The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale: Did Chris and Bri win?







On tonight’s The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale, it was clear pretty early on that there were two couples in contention. You had Jamie and Trevor in one corner and then after that, Chris and Bri in the other. Both of these couples seemed to have found a great connection, and the big question that remained was what was going to be happening after the fact … and also how exactly someone even wins this show in the first place.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Listen to Your Heart in video form, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also to view our show playlist.

After Matt and Rudi self-eliminated a little bit earlier on in the episode, we then ended up seeing the other couples perform two songs in front a panel of various famous people and also show alumni Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick … who really haven’t actually been talked about all that much as a couple on the television show itself.

Both couples gave reasonably good performances in the end, but Chris Harrison revealed that Chris and Bri were the winning pair at the end of the show! They get a chance to continue this musical journey together, and we’re kind of curious to see what that is going to be and how it’s going to look. We can’t imagine that the tour is going to happen given what is going on in the real world; yet, they did get a final rose as the magical tour bus drove off.

So yea … that’s the end of this story. We wish that there was a chance to learn more about what their actual future is now, but it seemed based on the ending that the two of them are recording together! That’s exciting, no?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, including the possibility of a season 2

What did you think about the end result of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more information now on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







