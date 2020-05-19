Station 19 season 3 finale: What Teddy – Grey’s Anatomy crossover means







The Station 19 season 3 finale on ABC contained a number of powerful moments, but one of the most curious ones came via a Grey’s Anatomy crossover! Kim Raver turned in an appearance as Dr. Teddy Altman, and it was a curious one given the mystery of her character on the medical drama.

Let’s flash back for a second to when we last saw Teddy — we were potentially see her plan to marry Owen completely and totally fall apart. She had feelings for both Tom and Owen and it was hard to say where she was going to land. Yet, in the Station 19 finale we had a chance to see her be there for a key moment for Maya and Carina — one where she did her best to cheer Carina back in forgiving her. It seemed like she was all about love there!

Does this mean that she’s figured some things when it comes to some of her own feelings? We wouldn’t go that far, but she was at least able to put some of her personal stuff to the side. In speaking about this further, here is some of what show executive producer Krista Vernoff had to say to TVLine:

“But what I liked about that [Maya/Carina/Teddy] scene, and the reason I allowed Teddy to remain a part of it … was that I felt like you couldn’t tell whether she had been forgiven or not. You could tell that she cared deeply about the subject, but you didn’t know what had happened in her own life since [the end of this Grey’s Anatomy season].”

We imagine that by the time we get to the Grey’s Anatomy premiere, whenever that may be, some things will be a little more clear. Our theory right now is that the ABC drama is going to use footage from both the past and present in order to tell the entirety of this story.

What do you think is going to happy to Teddy on Grey’s Anatomy moving forward?

