





Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re absolutely going to answer that question! At the same time, though, we’ll also a little bit forward to what the long-term future of the show is going to be.

In kicking things off here, let’s get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. Last week’s installment, which included everything from Hen’s big future-career choice to also Maddie revealing she is pregnant, will be the finale. this was the planned end to the season, so this is not one of those situations where the global health crisis has proven to be some sort of contributing factor to shutting down production early.

Yet, the health crisis is going to play a factor in the future. Fox has already unveiled the full schedule for the fall season, and you may have seen already that 9-1-1 is not a part of it. There is no guarantee that this or any other scripted on-schedule show is going to be ready for the fall, and with that the network is taking more of a tentative approach. As cast member Oliver Stark posted on Twitter recently (see below), the cast has no idea as to when production is going to begin … or when the show is going to premiere.

Will there be a time jump? We have to imagine so given just how much we’re going to be missing — by the time the show is back, it’s reasonable to think that we are on the other side of the health crisis. It’s up to the writers to determine how much they want to address there. It does appear as though one thing that is going to be on the docket are crossovers between this and the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off series. After all, both shows have now proven to be rather enormous success stories.

