The Voice finale: About Micah Iverson ‘Butterflies’ original song







Tonight on The Voice, you are going to see the final performance show of the season! Not only will the top five be taking on covers, but there are also some original songs that will be coming your way. Think of this as an opportunity to better understand who some of these artists will be on the outside world once this show is done.

For the sake of this article, the focus is on Micah Iverson and “Butterflies,” a song that he will be taking on as he represents team Kelly Clarkson. It’s a song with some significant pop leanings, and it also does feel like one you could easily connect to. By far it’s the most pure pop out of any of the original songs that are performed tonight, and it is easily enough to make us wish that he is out there performing it on a stage. Unfortunately, the current health crisis renders that more or less impossible.

Will it help him win the show? If Micah can get a lot of his devoted audience out there to vote for him, he may have some sort of a chance — but we’d label him an underdog at the moment. For the time being, we’d point towards Todd Tilghman, CammWess, and Thunderstorm Artis as performers who seem to have a little bit more of the momentum.

Yet, you should also remember that The Voice has a real knack for some unpredictable winners — it’s transpired with this show before, and it could certainly happen again. We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days.

