The Voice finale: About Todd Tilghman ‘Long Way Home’ original song







Tonight on The Voice, you are going to see the final performance show of the season! Not only will the top five be taking on covers, but there are also some original songs that will be coming your way. Think of this as an opportunity to better understand who some of these artists will be on the outside world once this show is done.

For the sake of this article, the focus is on Todd Tilghman of Team Blake and his original song “Long Way Home,” which is actually going to be rather familiar for those of you who are familiar with another NBC show in Songland. This was a song from the Lady Antebellum episode as performed by Ryan Innes and produced by Ester Dean. The country supergroup ended up picking “Champagne Night,” which has become a big song for them that was sent over to country radio. They may have made the right choice for them, and it’s rather fortuitous that this song was there for Todd tonight. It’s a big, powerful piece that will allow him to put his own artistic stamp on it.

Will it help him win the show? We think it could definitely contribute! Todd is a very interesting Darkhorse candidate to when the whole show, and he may not actually be a Darkhorse at all. He’s got a great singing voice, but then you combine with that a great backstory and being a likable family man. It may also benefit him that fans of Songland are already familiar with “Long Way Home” and it may register with them right away. Not every other original song on the show tonight has this advantage.

