The Voice finale: About Thunderstorm Artis ‘Sedona’ original song







Tonight on The Voice, you are going to see the final performance show of the season! Not only will the top five be taking on covers, but there are also some original songs that will be coming your way. Think of this as an opportunity to better understand who some of these artists will be on the outside world once this show is done.

For the sake of this article, the focus is on Thunderstorm Artis, the last remaining artist from Team Nick Jonas, and his original song “Sedona” — a powerful, emotive piece that speaks a lot to how he connects to his music. This is a song that Artis put together long before participating on the show — you can hear an early version of it from around eight months ago below. This gives you at least a reasonably good sense of what it will sound like, and we think that he is going to make the most of this at-home setting to deliver something intimate and beautiful. We think having that personal songwriter touch should help him get all the way to the finish line.

Will it help him win the show? We think that there is a reasonable chance that it could. Granted, we’ve thought for a while that Thunderstorm is the favorite to win the whole show — he’s such an original and we’re not entirely sure that anyone has taken advantage of the unusual format of the season quite like him. This should register a lot with a number of the fans that he has found over time.

We’ll find out precisely what the public thinks about “Sedona” following both tonight’s episode and the results, which are coming your way on Tuesday night.

What do you think about the Thunderstorm Artis original song “Sedona”?

What do you think about the Thunderstorm Artis original song "Sedona"?

