Stana Katic opens up about Castle ending, final season controversy







We’re now years removed from the end of Castle on ABC, but we know that there’s a bitter taste that was left from a lot of it. Much of that has to do with the discussions that the series could continue without Stana Katic’s character of Kate Beckett — she was a cornerstone of the series, and the entirety of the story revolved around the relationship between her and Nathan Fillion’s Richard Castle.

In retrospect, we wish that the show had just announced the final-season news far in advance — that way, there could have been more of a proper series finale and a little bit less of a rushed ending and controversial talk of continuing the show without one of its most important people.

Ever since the end of the series, Katic has been relatively quiet about her experience wrapping up the show — likely because it’s not something that she probably wants to replay time and time again. Also, she’s got a new series now in Absentia that is successful all over the world. (It’s also a show that we expect to be coming back at some point later this year.

Yet, speaking in a new interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph (per the Daily Mail), Stana confirmed that the whole experience of the final experience left her “hurt” and absolutely “confused” — yet, it doesn’t take away from some of the positives that she has from the experience:

“Time has passed and I am so thankful to have been a part of that project [and] for it to have affected as many people as it did. People loved [Beckett and Castle as a] couple and loved the story we told, loved all of those characters.”

Ultimately, there are several seasons of Castle that are still great — the entire Andrew W. Marlowe era of the show is especially fantastic. We just wish that there was a better ending and one that didn’t include the series contemplating moving forward without one of its two leads. It’s one of those instances where you have to remember the show mostly for when it was at its best.

Do you think that Stana has the right philosophy about Castle after the fact?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

