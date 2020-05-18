Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Rick Bright, Richard Burr, & sports







The May 17 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver had a lot of different ground to cover, and that includes notable names. The kicked off tonight with a discussion of Rick Bright and some of his testimony/warnings. Meanwhile, we also learned more about Richard Burr’s stock controversy and also whether or not wearing socks is a “Southern” thing or just a “him” thing.

Basically, what the entire opening of the show was about is how much people knew about what was going to happen in the world … and also when it’s going to happen. Also, before we got to the main segment, we had a nice montage about how Rachael Ray’s show-at-home is going … and it’s going great, we suppose, if you love watching people argue.

The main segment – Sports. It’s something that a lot of people want back. Not having them is an enormous cultural shift and also a major economic loss. There are a lot of people out of work without stadiums being open. The entire segment tonight was able trying to find a way in order for sports to come back … while figuring out how to be safe for fans.

Oliver showed some great ways that athletes and sports have been trying to encourage people to hang in there — there are some hopeful moments in here, as at least some athletes understand how hard the world is right now. There are some organizations trying to continue to push things forward, whether it be the WWE or the UFC, who is currently building a facility on a private island.

Is there an issue with this main segment? Maybe, but only from the vantage point that a lot of this information is stuff that sports fans already know. Granted, at the same time not all of Oliver’s viewers are typically sports fans. Yet, we did learn something about Jelle’s Marble Runs, a “sport” that is mostly about watching marbles run various races.

