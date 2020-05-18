





As we prepare for Batwoman season 2, it’s becoming all the clearer that there are some shocking things in store for all of us. Take, for example, bringing in Bruce Wayne … or at least a recreation of the character.

On tonight’s season 1 finale, what we ended up seeing was a recreation of the show’s villain Hush (played previously by Gabriel Mann) where he could wear the face of Bruce, played now by Warren Christie. This means that Tommy/Hush now has an ability to roam around wearing a different face … one that could cause a lot of problems when it comes to what Kate Kane is trying to do. Will she even have the city on her side anymore?

Below, here is some of what showrunner Caroline Dries had to say to Entertainment Weekly about the dynamic that you can expect moving forward following what we saw tonight:

“We have a fun dynamic happening because it’s not Bruce Wayne, it’s Tommy Elliot, and Tommy and Alice have this really humorous relationship where Tommy is irrational and brash and hyper, and a little bit spastic, and Alice is calculated and has her own to-do list … So, it will be fun. I’m looking forward to throwing them in scenes together.”

This is going to cause some very-entertaining chaos through the upcoming start of season 2, though how long we continue to see the character of Tommy/Bruce after the fact remains to be seen. Remember that originally, this was meant to just be a twist storyline for the end of season 1 … and the final episodes have been pulled because of the current health crisis. Now, we’re in a spot where there is just a little more ambiguity on the subject.

