American Idol finale: Arthur Gunn’s ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain’ is potential winner’s single







For the second round of performances during tonight’s American Idol finale, we had a chance to hear winner’s singles! Because of the bizarre nature of this season, we didn’t end up having all-new songs given to any of the idols. Instead, it was all about performers trying to figure out a way to shine again with a previous performance.

The moment that we heard that we were going to see this, our quick assumption was that we’d be hearing Arthur do a reprise of his famed “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by CCR. After all, this is one of his most-iconic songs from the entire season, and his personal rendition almost transported us to another world. Yet, he did also have a lot of other great stuff in his musical arsenal, as well.

Smartly, Arthur went with that very song — his unique version of it. He brought the fire, the originality, and an arrangement that was slightly different than what we heard the first two times.

Is this enough for Arthur to actually win American Idol? When everything winds down, we know that this is going to be all about him connecting with viewers at home. He’s always been smart to choose some mainstream songs, so maybe that helps him once more here.

Let’s make it clear now — based on this alone, the guy should win the show. He knows how to make any song something totally special. He’s also completely transformed this fantastic song.

What do you think about Arthur’s American Idol performance during the finale?

