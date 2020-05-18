





Entering the Call the Midwife season 9 finale, we expected there to be a significant number of tear-jerking moments. Yet, even still we don’t think we were prepared for what was going to happen with Valerie Dyer and her grandmother.

If you recall, back on this past season of the show we saw Valerie’s gran sentenced following an operation for an illegal abortion clinic. It showed a part of Poplar that we don’t often get to see, and since that time, we’ve seen her struggle a lot with how often to visit and how to process everything that was going on around her. Valerie’s relationship with her gran defined a part of her life, and with the character’s death now, she has to figure out how to process this and how to move forward.

Will Valerie leave Poplar? This could be one option on the table for her — though presumably there are many others as well. She could take a little bit of time in order to figure out exactly how to heal from this, but we think there’s a good chance continuing some of her work could be some of the best possible medicine. She can make some other people find healing of their own thanks to her hard work. She can also lean on some of her friends and loved ones at Nonnatus House.

Ultimately, we’re hoping that we will have answers as to Valerie’s future over the months to come. For now, though, we have to share in her grieving. A part of what makes Call the Midwife so powerful is the opportunity to feel these deep emotions with a lot of these characters. You see them so much that you get invested in every aspect of their stories. Sometimes, you can even relate to them.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife!

What did you think about the Call the Midwife season 9 finale?

Are you sad by the way things shook out for Valerie’s gran? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around for more news on the series. (Photo: PBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







