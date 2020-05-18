





Tonight’s American Idol finale show kicked off with the announcement of the results, which we know is definitely a sad thing. It’s hard to say goodbye to people who fought so hard to be there, especially on this super-strange season.

In the end, though, we made it to the end of the road for both Louie Knight and Julia Gargano. The two were eliminated before they did get to perform again, but they had a rather fantastic run for most of the season. Julia in particular has an iconic performance on her resume in “New York State of Mind.”

With the elimination of Louie and Julia, the remainder of the top 5 was solidified — Francisco Martin, Just Sam, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, and Jonny West. From or vantage point Arthur and Francisco are the favorites, but it’s really going to come down to whatever the voting public decides when the dust settles.

As for the future of Julia and Louis musically, we think that the ball is going to be in their court. It’s really going to be all about what they choose to do with their music and how they can market themselves. They’ve go their foot in the door and really, that is the most important thing that matters here now. Winning a show like this really doesn’t matter as much as it did in the earlier seasons at least when it comes to the exposure that it allots you versus just doing the show online.

