The Last Dance season 2: Could there be something more on ESPN?







Following tonight’s finale, is there any crazy reason to hope for something more when it comes to The Last Dance? Is there a way to make a season 2 happen?

The answer to this question is complicated, so let’s start by pointing out the enormous success at the center of the ESPN – Michael Jordan documentary. Not only has it proven to draw enormous ratings, but it’s generated conversations throughout much of the pop-culture and sports communities. This is a limited series that was spoofed on Saturday Night Live and drawn a number of headlines at a time in which there isn’t a whole lot else on the air insofar as sports goes. It’s introduced people to the Jordan – Bulls dynasty who maybe weren’t aware of it.

Of course, here is the problem with continuing The Last Dance — the documentary is meant to wrap up with the end of Jordan’s time with the Bulls. Anything that you add to it now feels supplemental, such as bonus footage or some other insight from various players and coaches. Could you do something chronicling his stint with the Wizards or him purchasing the now-Charlotte Hornets? Sure, but given Jordan’s lack of final success in either of these ventures, we have a hard time imagining that either one of them would generate a lot of interest or viewership.

We think that The Last Dance season 2 is likely to just be a show with a different name chronicling a different athlete/team — it is the format of this show that ESPN can continue to work with and evolve. This series does prove that with the right subject matter, there can be a real market for successful sports documentaries. The question becomes what the network could focus on that has anywhere near the same impact. Few other athletes ever have had the same widespread impact of Michael Jordan, a man who played a sport where the stars are easy to recognize and even easier to market.

Nonetheless, we’re sure that an influx of sports documentaries are going to be coming over the next several months years. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

Do you want to see The Last Dance continue in some shape or form?

Then be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around in the event you have a craving for some further news regarding all things TV.)

