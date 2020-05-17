Call the Midwife season 10 premiere date hopes on PBS







Following tonight’s big finale, are you interested in learning the Call the Midwife season 10 premiere date over at PBS? We know that there’s something comforting about the British important, and we’re going to miss it however long that the show is off the air.

Before really talking too much about the premiere date, let’s go ahead and issue a reminder that there will, of course, be more of Call the Midwife coming to the network in the future. As a matter of fact, there are at least two more years coming of Nonnatus House adventures! Last year, the BBC confirmed that there will be both a season 10 and season 11, which means that you will see more new episodes on the air until at least 2022. There is no guarantee, either, that this will be the final season.

The truth is that a show like Call the Midwife could really go on for however long the BBC wants it to, given that it’s not so dependent on any particular cast member or story. If the ratings stay good and the stories meaningful, we think that the network could be continuously interested in having it around.

Moving into season 10, our hope is that we continue to see the slow-moving impact of change on the Poplar community, and some of the midwives start to have even more movement in their personal lives. Continue to feature local festivals and little events that keep everyone together. Remind us of the value of community — we think that this is something people are missing in this difficult time.

Odds are, you will see Call the Midwife season 10 premiere once more on PBS next spring — but remember that with the global health crisis, things are perhaps a little more subject to change than usual. Not everything is operating on an altogether-typical schedule.

