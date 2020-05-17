Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, May 17?







Curious to learn if Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is new tonight? we know that keeping track of air dates can prove challenging. It will be on for a couple of weeks, gone for a couple, and it often bounces back and forth on the schedule.

Yet, we do think that there is a need for more new episodes however often we can get them. This is an era where we need reasons to laugh, and to be honest, there aren’t often a lot of these said reasons out there. It’s a dark, difficult time, and what’s interesting about Oliver as a host is that he possesses an ability to make us laugh, while at the same time not steering clear from some difficult subjects. He’ll talk about the global health crisis, some Presidential election stuff, and other important discussions that are floating around out there.

Here’s the good news — there will be a new episode of Last Week Tonight this weekend! Not only that, but you will also get a chance to check it out at the show’s standard time period! It’s not actually all that often that the show airs at 11:00 p.m. Eastern on the dot, but that is precisely what is going to happen tonight. We should learn within this episode as to whether or not there will be some more installments coming in the weeks ahead. We know that the series does tend to take some weeks off in the summer, but we’re hoping for a lot of episodes this week. After all, consider this — we don’t have Saturday Night Live! We don’t have a lot of chances for comedy moving forward. We need opportunities to still laugh and smile as often as possible.

Come back later tonight — after all, we will have a further discussion on everything that is brought up by Oliver on his show.

